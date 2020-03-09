Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

