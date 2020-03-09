Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 9,720.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.80% of Telaria worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Telaria by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Telaria by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telaria in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Telaria by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telaria in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLRA opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Telaria Inc has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

