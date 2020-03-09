Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,458 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at $83,457,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.