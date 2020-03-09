Fmr LLC Sells 27,943 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,943 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Legg Mason worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 26.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 142.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

