Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 90,614 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 1,717.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of Nanometrics worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nanometrics by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nanometrics by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NANO opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $783.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

