Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 236,577 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 259,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $9,420,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,156,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -357,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

