Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 191.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

