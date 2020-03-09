Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 48,318 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,771 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,695 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,906 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.