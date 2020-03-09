Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 107,737 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after acquiring an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,382,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,790,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

