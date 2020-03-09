TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of TEGNA worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

