Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 306.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHH opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

