Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.21 Million Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in BHP Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 253,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

