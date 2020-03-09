Fmr LLC Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tempur Sealy International worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

