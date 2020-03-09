Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 222.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,060 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

SNE stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

