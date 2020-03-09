Fmr LLC Has $17.92 Million Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,001 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.47% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 673,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 94,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after buying an additional 115,429 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $20.42 on Monday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

