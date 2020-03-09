Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Philadelphia Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $161.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.