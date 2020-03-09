Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,551 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $535,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 114,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 217,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67. The company has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

