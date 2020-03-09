Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,190 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 114,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 217,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

