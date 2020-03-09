Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $161.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.