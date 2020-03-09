Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 114,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 217,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

