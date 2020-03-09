First City Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after buying an additional 965,260 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

