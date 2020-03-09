Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 124,494 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $161.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $152.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

