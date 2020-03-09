Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lcnb Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

