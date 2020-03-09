Barclays PLC Sells 3,451 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $287,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 in the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

