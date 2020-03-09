Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,431 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Ichor worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.20 million, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

