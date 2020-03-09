Barclays PLC Acquires 12,724 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NX opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

