Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 73,041 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $95.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

