Barclays PLC Acquires 24,236 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.66. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.