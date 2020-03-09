Barclays PLC Acquires 23,080 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

