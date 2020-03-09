Barclays PLC Cuts Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 201,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 89.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 50.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

