iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,997,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 171,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,853,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.