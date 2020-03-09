Barclays PLC Raises Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of VRTS opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

