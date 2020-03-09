Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Heritage Financial worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,849.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

