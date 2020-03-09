Barclays PLC Acquires 4,529 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter acquired 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,902 shares of company stock valued at $668,596. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $72.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

