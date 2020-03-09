Barclays PLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,631 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Washington Prime Group worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 665,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of WPG opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

WPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.