Barclays PLC Acquires 12,630 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 327,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,219,156.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $345,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

