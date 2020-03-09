Barclays PLC Invests $1.67 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,737,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $12,819,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $923.23 million, a PE ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

