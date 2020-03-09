Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Plantronics worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.