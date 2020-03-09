Barclays PLC Purchases 35,274 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Marten Transport worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after buying an additional 186,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MRTN opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

