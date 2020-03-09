JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of JCDecaux from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux currently has an average rating of Hold.

JCDecaux stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

