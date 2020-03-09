ITV PLC/ADR’s (ITVPY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised ITV PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered ITV PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. ITV PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

