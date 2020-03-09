IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of -0.02. IMI PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

