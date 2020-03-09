KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

