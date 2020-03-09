AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised AB SKF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.