RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTMVY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

