Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 456.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Copa worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Copa by 48.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Copa by 197.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Santander raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

