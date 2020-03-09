Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.04 Million Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.43% of AxoGen worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 9,583.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.95 on Monday. AxoGen, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $482.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

