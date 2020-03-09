Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Natera by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,836,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,928. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.13. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

