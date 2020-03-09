Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $214.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.