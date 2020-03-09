Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of AtriCure worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 988,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 145,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.97 on Monday. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

